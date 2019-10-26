Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADS opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

