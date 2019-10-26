Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $439,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,860.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

