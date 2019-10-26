Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

