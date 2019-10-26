Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,404.93.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

