Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,175.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,242. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,404.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.