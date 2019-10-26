Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,404.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,265.13. 1,210,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,224.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,241 shares of company stock worth $6,319,242 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

