Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €43.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.76 ($50.88).

ALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ALO traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.80 ($43.95). 559,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.87. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

