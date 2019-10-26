AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACI. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas Canada from C$19.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AltaGas Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas Canada from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.79.

Shares of ACI stock opened at C$33.33 on Tuesday. AltaGas Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.06 and a 1 year high of C$33.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5190846 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. AltaGas Canada’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

