Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

