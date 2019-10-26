Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.24.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

