Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $2,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,207.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,761.33. 9,594,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,771.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,057,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.