Ambrosus Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and RightBTC. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $575,762.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00200189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01490106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.