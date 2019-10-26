Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. 178,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,104.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $643,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $1,569,388. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.