American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis Sells 8,420 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AXP stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 306.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.