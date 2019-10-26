American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 in the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,773,000 after buying an additional 4,464,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 273.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,297,000 after buying an additional 4,374,907 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after buying an additional 4,145,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,728,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 1,728,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $37,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

