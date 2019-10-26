Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 22.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $200,000.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

