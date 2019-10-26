Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,515,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.28.

Amgen stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.