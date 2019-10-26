Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $203.05 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

