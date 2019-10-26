AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.