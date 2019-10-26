AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,185 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $3,825,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,144. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

