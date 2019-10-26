AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $747,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

