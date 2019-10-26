Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.03-0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $(0.03)-0.17 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMKR opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

