Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.36

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 43131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.