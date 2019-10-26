Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $46,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

NYSE APH opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

