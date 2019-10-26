Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

CC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

In other Chemours news, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,077.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 137,143 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 227,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

