Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 942,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.27. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

