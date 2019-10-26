Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 361.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.