Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 150,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

