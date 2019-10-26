Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.08 Million

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $381.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.40 million. Forward Air reported sales of $356.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of FWRD traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. 300,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

