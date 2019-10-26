Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to announce $193.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $197.20 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $94.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $782.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.19 million to $789.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.06 million, with estimates ranging from $746.11 million to $835.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,193. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

