Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) will report earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings per share of $3.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.62 to $13.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $14.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $102.16. 35,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,193. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

