Analysts Offer Predictions for Oportun Financial Corporation’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Oportun Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

In other news, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00. Also, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

