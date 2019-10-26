Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 865,456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 506,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

