Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 300,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

