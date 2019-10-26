Analysts Set Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT at $19.83

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

