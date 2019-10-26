Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $40.33

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,732,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,793. Perficient has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

