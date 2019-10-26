Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $31.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 135,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

