Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $86.64

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $78.48. 1,441,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $94.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.