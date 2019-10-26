Analyzing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -7.02% -6.94% -1.69% National General 5.44% 16.90% 3.22%

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National General pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and National General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A National General 0 3 2 0 2.40

National General has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.38%. Given National General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and National General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.52 -$34.08 million N/A N/A National General $4.61 billion 0.53 $207.35 million $2.09 10.38

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National General beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

