Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.94.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $9.77 on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 52.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

