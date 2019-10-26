Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.07.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average of $269.68. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.