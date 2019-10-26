Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

ANTO opened at GBX 870.60 ($11.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 879.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.61.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

