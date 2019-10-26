APIS Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

