Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

ARI stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

