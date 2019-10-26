AppFolio (APPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,698 over the last 90 days. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

