Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $246.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.22.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.