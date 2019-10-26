Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,242. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

