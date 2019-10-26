Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,261.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

