ARAW (ARAW) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $37,164.00 and approximately $45,428.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038750 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.05459957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00044153 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

