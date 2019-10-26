Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 215,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.