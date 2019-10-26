Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 215,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

